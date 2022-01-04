MISSOULA — The pandemic has caused shortages in almost every area of life including technology, lumber, and blood. But there’s one shortage we haven’t talked about, and that’s breast milk.
The Mother’s Milk bank of Montana serves Montana and four other states, but right now, the need for breast milk is outweighing their supply.
Taylor Pfaff works at the milk bank, but she knows the importance of donor milk from personal experience.
"I had a really traumatic labor and delivery and my son ended up being in the NICU for like five days,” Pfaff said.
She was recovering from a C-section, and wasn’t producing milk when her son needed it, so they offered to give him donor milk. Pfaff’s mom played a role in getting the milk bank open, so she knew all about it and jumped on the offer.
"It took a little bit of pressure of me to know that like, he was still getting all the nutrients from another mama's breast milk and I could take that time and breath a little bit, get everything under control, and give my body some time,” she said.
Breast milk provides all the nutrients a baby needs to grow and provides antibodies to help fight off viruses and infections, and families may need to use sonar milk for a variety of reasons.
Executive Director of the bank, and Pfaff’s mom, Linsey Rude, said they’re struggling to meet the demand.
"We pasteurized about 5,000 ounces less this year than we did the prior year and yet we gave triple the amount. So, usually we give away somewhere around $12,000 in milk, we gave away $60,000 this year,” Rude said.
Rude added more moms were donating during the pandemic because everyone was at home, so they were able to meet needs they didn’t even know existed.
Right now, the need is the same but the donations are less.
"It doesn't take very much, to change a mom and a baby's path, so it's really important and it's so easy. If you have extra in your freezer taking up space, we'd love to take it off your hands at any point,” Pfaff said.
If you're interested in donating, you can call the bank at (406) 531-6789 or learn more on their website.
