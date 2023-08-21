HAMILTON, Mont. - A man died Sunday after a single-motorcycle crash that happened near Hamilton Saturday, Aug. 12.

The Montana Highway Patrol said in the crash fatality report the motorcycle driver was driving eastbound at an unknown speed at Coach Lane and Fish Hatchery Road, crashed into a deer, lost control of the motorcycle and separated from the motorcycle.

MHP said the driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and was brought to St. Patrick's Hospital.

The driver, a 58-year-old man, died due to injuries Sunday.