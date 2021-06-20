SUPERIOR, Mont. - A passenger of a motorcycle accident on June 12 has succumbed to her injuries.
A 2003 Harley Davidson Motorcycle was driving westbound on I-90 near Superior when it lost control and fishtailed on the shoulder a report from Montana Highway Patrol says.
The report says the motorcycle overturned in the ditch, and both occupants were thrown from the motorcycle.
The driver, a 28-year-old man and the passenger, a 35-year-old woman, both from Spokane, Washington, were taken to the hospital.
The passenger succumbed to her injuries on Saturday, June 19.
Neither occupant of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Drugs are a suspected factor in the crash according to the report.