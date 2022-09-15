HAMILTON, Mont. - A motorcyclist from Washington was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon near Hamilton.

Montana Highway Patrol reports the motorcyclist was parked on the northbound shoulder of Highway 93 facing west.

The driver tried to cross the north and southbound lanes into a parking lot but was struck by a Kia Sportage in the southbound lane.

The motorcyclist, a 77-year-old man from Elum, Washington was taken to Marcus Daly but MHP reports his condition as fatal. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

A 23-year-old Hamilton woman driving the Kia was uninjured. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.