HAMILTON, Mont. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Hamilton Tuesday afternoon.
Montana Highway Patrol reports a Dodge Dakota was southbound on US-93 when it made a left turn across both northbound lanes.
A Kawasaki motorcycle traveling in the northbound lanes reportedly struck the Dodge as it turned.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 38-year-old man from Lolo was killed. He was reported to be wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
A 76-year-old Hamilton man driving the Dodge Dakota was uninjured. He was reported to be wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash
Speed is a suspected factor in the crash.
