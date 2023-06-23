MISSOULA, Mont. - A motorcyclist involved in a crash earlier this month has succumbed to his injuries.
Montana Highway Patrol reports that on June 7, a Nissan 370Z turned in front of a Yamaha motorcycle on Reserve St., causing the motorcyclist to crash.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 27-year-old Missoula man, was taken to St. Patrick's where he later succumbed to his injuries on June 22. He was reported to be wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
A 47-year-old Missoula man in the Nissan was uninjured in the crash.
