MISSOULA, Mont. - Open space on Mount Sentinel is being closed for 24 hours Friday and Saturday due to significant fire danger and Stage II fire restrictions.
The Missoula Fire Department and the University of Montana have petitioned the City and State to close public lands on Mount Sentinel from 8:00 am Friday, August 13 to 8:00 am Saturday, August 14 according to Missoula Parks and Recreation.
Officials have put the closure in place in the interest of public safety during a concert scheduled for Aug. 13 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Assistant Fire Chief Gordy Hughes said.
The closure includes all City and University-owned trails on Mount Sentinel, including the “M” Trail, trails from the Sentinel Fire Road and Pattee Canyon Dr., and trails from the Kim Williams Natural Area.
Patrols will be in place, and trespassers will be removed and ticketed Hughes said.