MISSOULA, Mont. - A mountain biker was found alone and unconscious by other bikers after crashing.
Missoula firefighters along with Missoula rural firefighters responded to Sawmill Gulch for the incident.
The patient was stabilized before being loaded onto LifeFlight for transport to St. Pats.
“Great work B shift on what proved to be an extremely busy shift with multiple complex rescues and EMS calls!” Missoula Firefighters wrote.
