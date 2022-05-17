Mountain Line expansion efforts limited by space

MISSOULA, Mont. - The most recent census shows Missoula's population grew ten percent. As more people move and more neighborhood developments pop up, Mountain Line bus transit is preparing to expand its services this summer, but space is limiting its growth.

Mountain Line can't add new routes without new buses, and currently there's no space to park more vehicles.

As the agency works towards solutions, riders can still expect extended hours.

Mountain Line plans to increase its routes by about 30% by starting Sunday service, extending weekend hours and increasing route frequency out to East Missoula and the airport.

In the last five years, Mountain Line grew from 60 employees to over 100 and added about 7,700 hours of service to its routes.

While ridership dropped during the height of the pandemic, general ridership now sits at about 65% of what it was prior, on par with national numbers.

However, according to Mountain Line communications specialist Shanti Johnson, the need for paratransit service, rides for people with disabilities who are unable to ride the general routes, is growing exponentially.

She said paratransit ridership is hitting record numbers nearly each week over the span of the last couple of months, with more than 200 individually scheduled rides each day.

Mountain Line wants to add more buses and vans to its fleet, but is limited by their current space, Johnson explained.

“Right now we’re parking our buses and our paratransit vehicles out in our bus wash when it’s off," Johnson said. "We’re parking them in the middle of the right-of-way during our closed hours because we have, literally, nowhere else to put them, and so we really need a new facility to help expand that too.”

The agency is applying for two grants totaling more than $50 million to help with funding both a new facility and ten more buses.

This would make it possible to add new routes throughout the Brooks corridor and out in the Mullan area, Johnson said.

Mountain Line is looking at property on the other side of the Scott Street bridge as well as out by the airport, but can't move forward until they secure funding.

Both grant applications are due at the end of May.