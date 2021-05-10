Mountain Line extending mask policy through Sept. 13

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Mountain Line is extending the face mask requirement through Sept. 13, 2021.
According to a release from Mountain Line, the extension is in accordance to the Transportation Security Administration's decision to extend face mask requirements on all transportation systems in the United States, which include airports and public transportation.
“The TSA maintains oversight of Mountain Line's security,” Mountain Line CEO and General Manager, Corey Aldridge said in the release. “Therefore, Mountain Line will continue to require face masks be worn by all transit users over the age of two through September 13, to remain in compliance with this federal requirement.”
Those with certain medical conditions exempting them from wearing a mask must contact Mountain Line at 406-721-3333 or email info@mountainline.com to get an exemption letter before using their services.