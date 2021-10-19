Mountain Line faces new hiring and retention challenges, reduces services further

MISSOULA, Mont. - Mountain Line is facing a new challenge when it comes to hiring and keeping bus drivers, so it's having to reduce services even further.
Shanti Johnson, Mountain Line communication specialist, shared they're now losing drivers because of Missoula's housing market. There are drivers whose rent went up and can no longer afford it here, or are decided to move to take advantage of markets elsewhere.
Move.com reports Montana's average house price went up 16.1 percent in the last year.
Because of the lost drivers, bus services are reducing even more.
Routes 1 and 2 were cut down to three times an hour and routes 8 and 12 now only run hourly throughout the day.
The changes aim to not overwork drivers and keep riders safe.
"It's really important to us that drivers on the road are happy and rested and able to be empathetic and provide good customer service," Johnson said. "That doesn't happen when people are overworked. It was a tough decision. We want to be able to put out the same level of service all of the time, but this is going to be more quality service for both our team and our riders."
Mountain Line needs nine more full time drivers to fill its 50 person team and get back to the regular schedule, but recruiting is becoming even more challenging.
The company now competes with fast food and retail offering higher wages, so Mountain Line is offering other incentives like quick growth and raise opportunities, gym memberships and employee assistance programs on top of benefits.
Drivers start at $15.68 an hour, then move up to $17.77 once they can drive a bus alone. They receive another raise to $19.86 after being with the company for a year.
On top of staffing for its regular schedule, Mountain Line is looking to expand in early 2022, so the push to find drivers is even more urgent.
For more information on Mountain Line's open positions, click here.