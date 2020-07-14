Mountain Line Transportation is starting its largest improvement project, impacting every stop, with the goal of increasing ADA accessibility and improving safety.
Mountain Line Transportation hosted a kickoff ceremony on Tuesday to launch its citywide improvement project. Each stop along Mountain Line's 12 fixed routes will be impacted.
According to Mountain Line these are the changes coming:
- Add or upgrade 18 bus stop shelters.
- Add or upgrade seating at 51 stops.
- Add over 50 new trash receptacles at bus stops.
- Consolidate the total number of bus stops from 452 to 352.
In an effort to keep buses running on time, Mountain Line will cut 100 stops from its routes.
"Maximizing our service, efficiency, through stop consolidation will make our system even more reliable for commuters, especially essential workers who go to work everyday to benefit us all," Andrea Davis the Missoula Urban Transportation District Board Member said.
To improve safety, several bus stops will be relocated to the far-side of intersections to reduce car-pedestrian conflicts and improve safety for all road users.
According to a press release, "Other stops will be moved to locations where on-street parking is prohibited and where it is feasible to install a level landing area to improve the overall accessibility of the transit system for all riders. A smooth and level surface of sufficient width and depth is needed to safely load and unload passengers who use a wheelchair or have other mobility impairments."
All moved or consolidated stops will be within a quarter mile, or about a five-minute walk, from another bus stop.
For more information to learn which stop will be impacted, click here.