MISSOULA -- If you're into scavenger hunts and sustainability, Mountain Line has just the race for you.
They're kicking off an 'Amazing Race' style adventure across Missoula.
It's called the Route Race.
All you have to do is have access to a smart phone and then hop on a Mountain Line bus to get started.
Communications and Outreach Specialist for Mountain Line, Shanti Johnson, said they want to remind people about the importance of sustainable living.
"Transportation is one of the leading causes of greenhouse gas emission in the Missoula Valley and we all know that clean air is precious and one of the best things that you can do is take the bus, hop on a bike, [or] choose to walk," Johnson said.
She said they're holding a campaign to encourage Missoulians to take the bus.
"Part of the campaign is this Route Race, which is like an amazing race style, city-wide scavenger hunt where there's clues," Shanti said. "You scan a clue, hop on the bus to the next location, scan another clue. The really cool thing is that there's rewards along the way from each of the partnering businesses," she said.
But there's even more prizes than that.
"For every round that you complete, there's three rounds, you're entered to win a Towne Electric bike donated by Windfall," she said.
She added that it's a safe and socially distanced activity that helps you get out of the house.
"It's a way to connect in-person again. It's a way to get out into our community, to see people, to go to the cafe down the street, and to do it sustainably," she said.
When you're on the hunt, make sure to find the QR code outside of each business and scan it with your smart phone to find out the next clue.
You can read the first clue here.
There are six clues in the first round and participants have through May 8 to figure them out.
If you need an easier scavenger hunt to do with kids, visit Mountain Line's website for a family-friendly version.
There are also season-long challenges that you can take part in to contribute to a more sustainable way of living.