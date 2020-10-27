MISSOULA - Mountain Line announced they are offering the public a ride to different ballot drop off sites throughout Missoula on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov.3.
The move is a push to open up accessibility to voters, according to a release from Mountain Line. All Mountain Line services are American Disabilities Act-accessible and cost-free.
“Transportation shouldn’t be a barrier to participating in our democracy,” Corey Aldridge, Mountain Line general manager, said in the release. “Mountain Line is proud to offer accessible, zero-fare service to all Missoulians, helping to create a more equitable community to benefit us all.”
The Elections Center is open every day up until Election Day, whereas, other ballot drop off sites are only open Election Day.