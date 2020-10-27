Mountain Line bus

Photo courtesy of Mountain Line

MISSOULA - Mountain Line announced they are offering the public a ride to different ballot drop off sites throughout Missoula on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov.3. 

The move is a push to open up accessibility to voters, according to a release from Mountain Line. All Mountain Line services are American Disabilities Act-accessible and cost-free.  

“Transportation shouldn’t be a barrier to participating in our democracy,” Corey Aldridge, Mountain Line general manager, said in the release. “Mountain Line is proud to offer accessible, zero-fare service to all Missoulians, helping to create a more equitable community to benefit us all.” 

The Elections Center is open every day up until Election Day, whereas, other ballot drop off sites are only open Election Day. 

Mountain Line offering rides to ballot drop off sites in Missoula

