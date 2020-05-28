Mountain Line receives $4.6 million in grants for electric buses

MISSOULA - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has awarded $1 million grant toward two electric buses and charging stations. Mountain Line was also awarded $3.6 million low or no emission bus program grant from the Federal Transit Administration for two electric buses, charging stations, and the construction and leasing of necessary facilities to support them.
In total Mountain Line will have ten electric buses by early 2022 which will cover 30% of their fleet.
Right now Missoula is a national leader in zero-emission transportation with the goal of a zero tailpipe emissions fleet by 2035 to preserve Missoula's natural ecosystem.