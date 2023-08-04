Mountain Line expansion efforts limited by space

Courtesy: Mountain Line 

MISSOULA, Mont. - Mountain Line will return to regular weekday bus schedules for routes 1, 2, 8 and 12 beginning Monday, Aug. 21.

Mountain Line said in a release routes 1 and 2 will run every 15 minutes instead of every 20 minutes, and route 8 and 12 will run every 30 minutes during peak service times instead of every hour.

Mountain Line will update details on its website and in the Transit app.

In April, Mountain Line reduced its services on some routes due to staffing shortages.

