MISSOULA, Mont. - The Mountain Line bus line said the Downtown Transfer Center is temporarily closed until further notice.
According to a Facebook post from the Mountain Line, a makeshift transfer center is located on Woody St, between Spruce and Pine.
Bus routes on the east side of Woody Street are: 1, 3, 4, 6 and 12.
Bus routes on the west side of Woody Street are: 2, 5, 7, 9 and 11.
Mountain Line said to check their social media pages and website for updates.
We are working to find out more information.