A new partnership between Mountain Line Transportation and the American Cancer Society will help flatten the curve and protect the most vulnerable members in the community.
Before the pandemic, the American Cancer Society in Montana had volunteers drive cancer patients to and from treatment in their own cars.
"With Covid-19 and all the restrictions we have lost so many of our transportation services, I think we really will utilize this," Grace Zitzer a social worker the Montana Cancer Center said.
She added Mountain Line is taking over transportation operations so volunteer drives can stay home and help flatten the curve.
"Something so basic as a car ride to the doctor can really help someone and essentially save someone's life," Zitzer said. "We appreciate Mountain Line, it's not that big of a deal for them, but it makes the world of the difference to us and our patients."
Mountain Lin outreach specialist Shanti Johnson said their team was happy to help.
"It's an unprecedented time for everybody, and for us at Mountain Line that means this is the first time we're asking people not to ride with us, unless they absolutely have to," Johnson said. "We've been looking for other avenues how we can support our community and serve our community during this time and so grateful to be able to step up this way."
Johnson added all their operators wear face masks and clean the vans before and after using.
Zizter said the partnership started last week, and less than five people have signed up.
"We had someone from Ravalli county had to come up for treatment and she was staying in a hotel. Mountain Line, even though she didn't have an address, they were willing to pick her up from the hospital and drop her off at the hotel," Zitzer said.
If you are needing help getting rides to doctor appointments, reach out to your social worker and they can connect you to this service.
Stella Sun
ABC Fox Reporter
