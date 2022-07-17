MISSOULA, Mont. - A mountain lion sighting was reported Saturday night on the Kim Williams Trail.

An emergency notification sent by the University of Montana (UM) says the lion was reported to be between the gate on the west end of the trail and mile marker one.

No other reports have been made at this time.

People are being asked to be aware of their surroundings while recreating on the trail.

If you encounter a mountain lion, UM asks that you call UMPD at 406-243-4000 or 9-1-1.