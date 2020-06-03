MISSOULA- In conjunction with the Roxy Theatre, the Missoula PaddleHeads have announced a partnership to host a weekly Movie Night at the Ball Park at Ogren Park Allegiance Field.
The movie night will be every Thursday and will kick off on June 11 with a showing of the Prince movie, Purple Rain with future titles to be announced.
Attendees are being encouraged to dress in purple or their best “Prince” attire and to participate in the Prince Singalongs and Karaoke.
Stadium gates will open at 6:30 pm for the 7:30 pm showing.
Tickets will be available to purchase in advance starting Monday, June 8 from the PaddleHeads website here or the night of each show at the Ogren Park Allegiance Field box office.
Ticketing opinions available to patrons include:
$20 – on-field 10’x10’ social distanced squares for up to four people,
$40 – on-field 20’x10’ social distanced squares for up to eight people,
Individual tickets available in the seating bowl - $5 adults, $2 for children 12 and under.
A release from the Missoula PaddleHeads says a full COVID-19 rediness plan has been created for reopening the venue causiously, safly and responsibly.