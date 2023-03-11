MISSOULA, Mont. - A movie coming out of the Treasure State, "Saving For The Day" is a multi-genre film that over 400 Montanans helped work on and was a grassroots effort 12 years in the making.
In the movie, Joe Bell is a penny-pinching hermit saving for the day when his real life will begin until he is gifted an old treasure chest.
But he has to travel through a series of adventures to find the key.
I got to sit and speak with Helena City Commissioner Andy Shirtliff, who plays the role of the main character Joe Bell that you can watch above.
