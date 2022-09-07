MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police have taken a man accused of hitting a stopped car with a baseball bat and starting a fire in a restaurant into custody.

A Missoula police officer responded to a reported road rage incident on Sept. 6, where the victim and witnesses on scene reported traffic was stopped for a passing train when Manuel Fisher, who was a part of the traffic, turned his vehicle around and stopped in the middle of the road.

Fisher then got out of his vehicle and approached the victim’s vehicle unprovoked, hitting it with a baseball bat hard enough to break the glass the Missoula Police Department (MPD) reported.

Shattered glass went into the victim’s vehicle and the victim drove away to get away from the attack.

By the time the officer arrived on scene, Fisher had left.

Witnesses gave pictures of Fisher’s truck and his license plate number.

Two hours later, a report was made to 9-1-1 that Fisher was trying to start a fire in a Buffalo Wild Wings and that he tried to run over an employee in the parking lot.

One victim reported they saw a fire while working, and that while trying to put out the fire, customers pointed to Fisher, who ran out and got into a vehicle to drive away.

The victim reportedly went into the parking lot and saw the vehicle driving away, and when they stepped outside further to see where he was going, Fisher saw them and circled back to the parking lot.

Fisher then accelerated towards the victim, and his vehicle tipped to the side.

The victim hid between cars while Fisher proceeded to circle the parking lot. Fisher also chased the victim with a bat.

An employee tackled Fisher and was able to get the bat away, and Fisher fled in his vehicle again.

MPD says officers on scene investigating saw a backpack that had melted into the carpet that had a 20-ounce soda bottle with a rag sticking out of it.

The bottle and carpet reportedly smelled strongly of gasoline.

A witness reported they had seen Fisher throw the flaming backpack at an employee, where it hit their chest and landed on their foot.

Officers located Fisher’s vehicle and took Fisher into custody without further incident.

Manuel Fisher is being held on three charges of Assault with A Weapon, one charge of Arson, one charge of Criminal Mischief and one charge of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The case is currently under investigation with the Missoula Police Department.