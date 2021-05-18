MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Police are investigating after a body was found on West Broadway Tuesday morning.
According to a release from MPD, a report came in around 8:00 a.m., after a man was found on the lawn of a business in the 1200 block of W. Broadway, near Magic Diamond Casino.
Police say the 38-year-old man was pronounced dead the scene. Detectives are investigating the circumstances that lead to his death.
MPD says there is no threat to the public.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact MPD Detective Mick McCarthy at (406) 552-6643.