MISSOULA - Missoula Police are investigating after a body was found near the Orange Street Bridge Friday afternoon.
According to MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Travis Welsh, the body of man who appears to be in his mid-60's was found around 12:50 PM near a parking garage.
A person walking on the river trail found the body next a wheel chair. After checking for a pulse, the person called 911.
There is evidence of an injury according to Welsh, but additional details about how the injury was sustained are unknown at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Guy Baker at (406) 552-6284.