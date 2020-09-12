UPDATE 10:40 p.m. - According to the Missoula Police Department, officers have made contact and are speaking with an occupant of the residence.
MISSOULA - Missoula law enforcement confirmed Saturday they are on scene of a domestic disturbance in the Pleasant View neighborhood.
The situation is happening near Hellgate Elementary on Fleet St. According to MPD, they received reports that an adult male may be holding an adult female against her will.
Officers are attempting to contact the people in the residence to confirm the initial reports given to MPD.
This is a developing story.