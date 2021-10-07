MPD searching for Missoula Pre Release Center escapee

UPDATE: OCT. 7 AT 5:14 P.M.
MPD is still searching for Torry Rockroads, who escaped from the Missoula Pre Release Center Thursday.
The man is described as a Native American in his 20s, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 211 lbs, with black hair and black eyes. It is also reported that he may be wearing different clothing.
If you see this person do not approach him. Call 911 immediately.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department is searching for an escapee from the Missoula Pre Release Center.
Torry Rockroads, 27, and Joseph Vitale, 31, reportedly escaped the facility wearing neon jumpsuits earlier Thursday.
At 4:20 p.m., MPD reported they had located one of the men and that he was back in custody without incident. However, the other man has not been located.
This incident is in progress.
The description of the man in this article has been updated.