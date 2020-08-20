MPD warn of bike theft after nightly reports

MISSOULA - Right now the Missoula Police Department is warning people to make sure their property is secure after receiving reports of bike theft.
With the return of UM students plus the nicer weather a lot of people are choosing to take their bikes out to get around the city. However, MPD is warning people to secure them so thieves don't take your's for a free ride.
"They are occurring essentially ever night, and so we're really trying to reach out and encourage people to take some precautionary steps. True, we shouldn't have to be victims of crime, but the reality is there are people out there looking to steal bicycles," said Sgt. Travis Welsh with the Missoula Police Department.
Right now MPD recommends securing your bike in a place with high visibility or in a place that's in view of security cameras. Also, find the serial number on your bike and note any special markings that could make identifying your bike easier.
If your bike is lost or stolen, make sure you make a report to law enforcement just in case it is recovered so that if found, it can be returned to you.