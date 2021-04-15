MISSOULA, Mont. - At approximately 12:58 p.m. on April 15, the Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) responded to a wildland fire at 5115 Burning Tree Lane in the Paytee Canyon area of the Fire District response area. The first arriving engine reported an approximately ½ to 1 acre actively burning.
At 1:31 p.m., MRFD’s battalion chief reported that firefighters had a wet line around the fire and were working the perimeter and interior parts of the fire. The 1.7-acre fire, reportedly, was burning in grassy fuels and was stopped before it got into the treeline.
MRFD responded with two wildland engines, a water tender and a command vehicle. MRFD was assisted by Missoula City Fire Department and the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC).
The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time, however, an active burn permit did exist for this address. Firefighters are still on the scene, according to a release. Firefighters are performing mop-up and overhaul on the fire.
MRFD, again, reminds everyone to adhere to the burning permit rules and to take the necessary precautions before burning the allowable vegetation and to continue to monitor the fire throughout the burn timeframe. Please research and monitor the latest weather conditions before starting the fire.
