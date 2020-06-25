MISSOULA -- The Missoula International Airport is continuing work on the new terminal with a recent purchase of four new jet bridges on Tuesday.
Airport officials say the $3.9 million dollar purchase was right on budget. However, they've been pre-approved for a Voluntary Airport Low Emissions or (VALE) grant that will help cover some of the costs.
A jet bridge is an enclosed, movable connector that extends from the airport terminal gate to an airplane. This allows passengers to be protected from harsh environments. The new terminal will have separate gate spaces for airplanes which will allow more room for passengers and aircraft.
Missoula International Airport Project Manager, Tim Damrow, said the new purchase will give passengers a better traveling experience.
"It's gonna be a lot, a lot better experience to have a dedicated hold room," Damrow said. "Walking down a bridge to your aircraft but then once again, the power and the air on those bridges [are] gonna make sure that aircraft's at a comfortable temperature, no matter the time of year when they're boarding, whether it's being cold or heated, it's just a much better experience."
The purchase includes air and ground power units that will run off electricity to help reduce emissions the engines produce.
Damrow also added that construction on the new terminal is on schedule and that in the upcoming weeks, they will open a new roadway that will allow people to get a full view of the building from the south.