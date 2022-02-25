MISSOULA -- Eight Montana State University Students who are part of a program ranked #1 nationally for Best Focus on Science Films, premiered short documentaries in the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival on Friday.
The Science and Natural History Filmmaking Graduate Program teaches students how to relay scientific information through documentaries.
From science and engineering, to medicine and law, students come from a wide variety of degree backgrounds.
Around 30 to 40 people apply for the program each year, but only around eight are accepted.
First year grad student, Braeden Meyer, directed and produced the short film, Working With Dinosaurs and said he had zero experience in filmmaking when he started the program.
"They really just jump you right in and get you going with hands-on experience; I think that really played well into what we learned in the whole semester, cumulating in the films we have in this Big Sky Film Festival," Meyer said.
Student, Lindsay Coe directed and produced, Metallic Dreamscape and said having colleagues with different backgrounds helped her create a more dynamic story.
"It's a really cool thing to be able to collaborate with peers and be able to have brainstorming sessions that really make you think about things you totally weren't trained to think about in your undergraduate," Coe said.
Their shorts premiered at The Wilma on Friday, but are available to watch online through March 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.