MISSOULA, Mot. - As the weather warms up, different trails are beginning to open up for spring recreation, and trail restoration projects are also underway.

One of those projects is on Mt. Jumbo. According to Missoula Parks and Recreation staff, the Lincoln Hills trailhead is now the busiest trailhead in the greater Missoula area.

With the south zone now open, staff are updating trails, adding about a mile of new trail and closing off unauthorized, social trails.

This restoration aims to conserve wildlife habitat, decrease conflict between different types of recreation, like equestrians, mountain bikers and hikers, and protect surrounding private properties.

Crews are creating a new pedestrian-only trail, developing a wider, more gradual trail for shared use, and restoring some of the unauthorized social trails to protect native plants.

Jeff Gicklhorn, conservation lands manager, explained why these social trails are problematic.

“The trails they’re creating are not really sustainably built," Gicklhorn said. "They’re not built to accommodate the levels of use that we’re seeing. They’re also going right through many sensitive resources.”

Crews will construct new trails in those areas that can handle more usage without harming plants.

They'll also be adding more trail maps and signage, and upgrading the kiosk at the trailhead to make it easier to identify correct trails and trail usage.

The project is paid for by the 2018 Conservation and Stewardship Mill Levy.

Missoula Park and Recreation staff aim to finish the restoration by mid-May.

Volunteer trail work parties are also in the works. For updates on volunteer opportunities, click here.