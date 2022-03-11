MISSOULA, Mont. - The winter wildlife closure on the Mt. Jumbo South Zone has been extended.
Wildlife biologists at Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) consulted with Missoula Parks and Recreation to extend the closure, which typically ends on March 15.
A projected opening date will be posted on March 18 by Parks and Recreation staff on the Missoula Parks website here.
According to Parks and Recreation, the closure protects 75 to 90 elk and other animals that inhabit Jumbo's lower elevations to feed and regain their strength after a long winter.
Jumbo elk are still reported to be in the South Zone that needs protection from humane and canine disturbance.
"For elk and deer, the spring green-up of vegetation can't come soon enough—so they can start replenishing the physical reserves they lost over the winter," FWP Wildlife Biologist Liz Bradley says. "Female elk and deer are doubly stressed as they try to push through these tough conditions carrying the young they will deliver in late May and June."
Conservation land managers say the South Zone will reopen when most of the herd has moved to higher elevations in the Jumbo's North Zone.
The closure is anticipated to stay in place until May 1 or later, depending on weather conditions and elk presence.
For more information, you can call (406) 721-PARK (7275).
