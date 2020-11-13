BITTERROOT VALLEY- A mule deer buck was shot and left in the southern Bitterroot Valley near Conner, and now Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wardens are looking for information.
According to FWP, the 4X4 mule deer was shot on Tuesday, November 10 likely between 12:00 pm and just after sunset.
Wardens say the deer was a smaller buck, around three years old, and was found about 30 feet from the road in the Robbins Gulch area near Conner, which is part of Hunting District 270.
Wildlife crimes like this are often solved because of leads provided by the public according to the release.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact FWP at 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847- 6668). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to a conviction and an additional reward of $500 from the Ravalli County Fish and Wildlife Association.