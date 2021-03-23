MISSOULA -- Some historic visitors stepped foot, or rather, stepped hoof on the Oval at the University of Montana.
The group trotted around campus to promote UM's Summer Program.
UM Sophomore, Casey Denson, said it was a sight to see.
"I never expected to see a pack train on campus and everything. I've seen them on my ranch, but not here, so this is pretty rad," Denson said.
The mules are part of the U.S. Forest Service Northern Region Train Pack.
UM Professor Eva Maggi will teach the Wilderness Politics and Packing course over the summer.
She'll help students learn wilderness skills, with the option to go on a packing trip into the Bob Marshall Wilderness.
"UM wants to bring students out here to really get out in the field to experience our beautiful country here, but also learn something about it, and that's what my classes are about," Maggi said.
Pre-collegiate, college-level and non-degree seeking students can sign up for summer courses.
Denson's signed up for Maggi's course and is ready to try something new.
"I have the perfect opportunity to learn how to do something completely different. Mule packing and staying out in the Bob for five days sounds amazing. I'm also a political science major, so I really would love to write some wilderness conservation policy and learn how to do that," Denson said.
Summer registration at the University of Montana is now open.