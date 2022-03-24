Mullan BUILD construction to begin

MISSOULA, Mont. - Construction on the Mullan BUILD project is set to begin in April that could add 10 to 15 minutes to morning commutes.
Construction will begin on the shoulder of Mullan Road, a popular thoroughfare between Missoula and Frenchtown, and in the area of West Broadway Street.
Construction will then continue on Mary Jane South Boulevard, George Elmer South and England Boulevard through October.
The project focuses on developing roads and infrastructure, like water and sewer lines, to support more development of homes and businesses in the area west of Reserve Street.
It improves connectivity between Broadway and Mullan Road and will eventually make it easier for mass transit, biking and walking.
Jeremy Keene, director of public works and mobility for the City of Missoula, explained how the project aims to help control Missoula's growth.
“This is an area of town where we can accommodate a lot of that growth and frankly, that means that the growth doesn’t happen elsewhere," Keene said. "It doesn’t push out to Frenchtown, or go down the Bitterroot, or other places that are harder to serve and result in more traffic and more issues like that.”
The project is funded through a $13 million federal grant along with $8 million of local funding from the city and county.
Some aspects of the project, like most of the trail and stream restoration, are put on hold because of inflation and added material costs while planners work to secure more funding.
Keene predicted the majority of the first phase will be completed this year with some work to finish next spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.