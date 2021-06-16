MISSOULA, Mont. - A change to the Mullan BUILD project has been announced, pushing the construction date back to 2022.
A $13 million federal BUILD grant was received by Missoula County to construct a new infrastructure network in the Mullan Road area. The federal grant, coupled with local funding from the City and County, will fund the first phase of the Mullan BUILD project.
Initially, construction was slated to begin later in the summer of 2021, however, due to unforeseen funding challenges, construction has been pushed to the spring of 2022.
“We truly made every possible effort to advance this project forward in 2021,” Missoula County Public Works Director Shane Stack said. “Unfortunately, with elements as unpredictable as the pandemic, our funding scenario wasn’t what we thought it would be at this point. We aren’t able to move forward on the original timeline.”
A release from Big Sky Public Relations says limited availability of materials and labor have led to significant cost inflation in current bid prices.
“Current project costs exceeded available funding, forcing the team to re-evaluate the project schedule,” the release says. “The additional time will allow the Mullan BUILD team to seek additional local funding, further analyze material costs and move forward with the official grant agreement for the BUILD funding.”
City of Missoula Public Works Director Jeremy Keene said that extending the schedule should allow suppliers to catch up and give subcontractors time to plan their work next season.
Keene also said they are working on additional funding options to help cover the cost of inflation.
According to the release, the Mullan BUILD team has been in communication with contractors, re-analyzed costs, tried to find flexibility in the schedule and made every effort to move forward with construction in 2021.
The project plan remains the same, and the only change in the time frame is the initial construction moving to 2022. The team reportedly anticipates being able to complete the majority of the construction by the end of 2022.
“Project leads estimate that $40 million of funding is required to complete the entire project. Because of the large funding gap, future project phases will be constructed as additional funding becomes available,” the release says. “Prioritized elements of work to go in the 2022 construction season include Mary Jane Boulevard, George Elmer South and England Boulevard. Other projects, such as utility extensions and minor intersection improvements related to development, will still proceed in 2021 separate of the BUILD project.”