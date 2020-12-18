MISSOULA — A growing community means that more development is needed.
The Mullan BUILD project is paving its way towards the start of construction, by recommending two new development impact fees.
The project area sits between West Broadway Street and Mullan Road, West of Reserve Street.
It will add a network of streets and access to 1,500 acres of developable land.
The entire project cost is around $40 million, but the City and County still need $27 million to fund the project.
That’s why the City’s Public Works and Mobility Office is recommending two new development impact fees; a transportation impact fee and a utility development fee.
New roads and utilities are typically constructed by developers, but the City’s Public Works Director, Jeremy Keene, said these funds would give them the ability to build roads and add utilities beforehand.
He said that by doing it in advance, they’d able to make those key connections, while alleviating some of the pressure that development causes in the area.
They’ll propose the fees to the City Council in January.
If you want to learn more, they’re holding a virtual meeting on January 6th.
Visit the Mullan BUILD website for more information.
Tessa Nadeau
KTMF Reporter
