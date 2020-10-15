MISSOULA -- A Missoula Neighborhood is getting an upgrade, and the Mullan Build Project is seeking public input.
The Mullan Neighborhood, west of Reserve Street, will see the addition of new streets and trail systems starting in the Spring of 2021.
In 2019, the project was awarded $13 million in federal BUILD grant funds and an additional $10 million in local funding.
Mary Jane Bloulevard North and South, Flynn Lane trail, England Boulevard and George Elmer Drive South all met the proper criteria to use the federal funding.
The design plan is 30% complete.
The City's Public Works Director, Shane Stack, said they want the community members to weigh in on the project.
"It's worth it to the County and City to spend the money and the time and the effort to make sure this area grows in a way that makes sense for the community," Stack said.
He added that most of the local funds are being used in the design process and they're hoping that the total project's construction cost will be around $15 million.
He also said the public may see some detours in the neighborhood while they're working.
The project's bi-weekly meetings start on October 16th at 9 a.m.
You can join in on the meeting via Microsoft Teams.