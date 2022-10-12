UPDATE:

As of 6:44 pm, roads in the area have been reopened.

An investigation is ongoing.

MISSOULA, Mont. - An alert from Missoula County says eastbound traffic on Mullan Rd. is being turned around and westbound traffic is being diverted onto Great Northern.

The Missoula Police Department reports there is a vehicle v. motorcycle accident in the area of Great Northern Ave.

First responders are on scene.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.