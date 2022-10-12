UPDATE:
As of 6:44 pm, roads in the area have been reopened.
An investigation is ongoing.
MISSOULA, Mont. - An alert from Missoula County says eastbound traffic on Mullan Rd. is being turned around and westbound traffic is being diverted onto Great Northern.
The Missoula Police Department reports there is a vehicle v. motorcycle accident in the area of Great Northern Ave.
First responders are on scene.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
