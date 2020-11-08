DRUMMOND- The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a multi-vehicle crash outside of Drummond on I-90.
According to the MDT Travel Info map, the incident is just south of the Drummond Exit at mile marker 154.
It is unknown how many cars are involved in the crash or if there are any injuries.
Roads in the area are reported as snow and ice covered.
