Montana residents are reporting both black bear and grizzly bear sightings throughout the western part of the state.
According to a Facebook post from Missoula Bears, bear activity has been increasing in the Grant Creek, Blue Mountain, the Rattlesnake, East Missoula, the Bitterroot, Georgetown Lake and Anaconda, Seeley Lake and Huson areas.
Missoula Bears says a reason there's an increase of bear activity in these areas is due to accessible food sources such as trash and bird feeders.
Missoula Bears says there are reports of grizzly bear sightings in Ovando, Blackfoot and Clearwater.