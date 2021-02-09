MISSOULA - Multiple crashes on HWY 93 South are blocking traffic between Missoula and Lolo Tuesday morning.
Both the northbound and southbound lanes are impacted.
Drivers should avoid the area and expect delays.
Ice and snow are impacting travel.
