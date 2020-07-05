The Missoula Rural Fire District Responded to two separate fires in the early morning hours of July 5th.
According to the press release crews responded to a garage on fire west of Missoula on the corner of Tower Road and North Avenue just after 4 a.m. Crews were able to keep the fire contained in the garage and stop it from spreading to the living areas of the house but the fire did move up into the attic causing the roof to cave in.
Everyone inside was able to make it out safely. investigators believe the fire was caused by fireworks. The owner of the house, who didn't want to be identified, said both cars in the garage are a total loss and structure damage is estimated over $150,000.
While fire crews were still working on the garage fire, a call came in around 6 a.m. of an industrial fire off North Reserve.
A passerby called in flames and a black smoke coming from Roseburg Forestry Products. When crews arrived on scene they met employees already putting water on the pre-dry facility. Thirty six Firefighters where on scene for several hours before the fire was under control.
The cause of the industrial fire is still under investigation as the pre-dry facility was not being used when the fire started.