Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of northwest Montana and west central Montana, including the following areas, in northwest Montana, Mission Valley. In west central Montana, Lower Clark Fork Region and Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. This includes the following Specific Areas... Hot Springs and Thompson Falls. * Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * Slow moving thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain may result in flash flooding, including debris flows.