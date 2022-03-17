MISSOULA, Mont. - Jazz Music was flowing throughout the University of Montana on Thursday as the 42nd Annual Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival was fully underway.
On Thursday and Friday, hundreds of high school, middle school, and college students are learning from guest artists from around the country.
High school senior from Colville, Washington, Raymond Danekas said he always leaves wanting to learn more.
"I come here not wanting to be a professional musician, but then you when you leave you want to be a professional musician," Danekas said.
Danekas said he's been to the festival multiple times and it never gets too old.
From improv classes, to rhythm section classes, to classes focused on a single instrument, the two-day event is packed full with workshops that help students master the art of jazz music taught by professionals like Ben Markley.
"The opportunity to work with kids and teaching them this great American art form. It's something that I really relish each and every time I get to do it," Markley said.
High school senior, Ella Purvis said she's glad to be back.
"I'm really excited like I'm glad for my last year of high school it's like back to normal, we get to come back here," Purvis said.
UM Jazz Professor and Festival Director, Rob Tapper, said the even helps prospective students see what UM is all about.
"I took a poll in the top Jazz band the other day and I asked you know, 'raise your hand if you came to this festival when you were in high school or middle school' and out of the 18 people out of the Top Jazz Band, I think 14 of them came to the festival when they were in high school or middle school and that's a big reason why they came to the University of Montana," Tapper said.
