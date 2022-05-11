MISSOULA, Mont. - Montana's Motor Vehicle Division is parking their mobile unit outside the Montana Department of Transportation in Missoula all week long.

They're offering services on a first-come, first-serve basis, with a goal of getting you in and out in just under 10 minutes.

Those services include renewing or replacing a commercial driver's license, standard licenses, class D or Real ID license.

If you have an out-of-state license, you can also transfer to a Montana license.

Bonnie Doherty said she had a great experience when she stopped by the mobile unit.

"If you can get in here and get it done this way, it's so much quicker and faster and easier," Doherty said.

Doherty and her husband are snowbirds and needed to get their IDs renewed before they left for Arizona.

Doherty said it was a seamless process.

"It was wonderful to be able to just drive up here and go in there and get it done, instead of having to make an appointment online and go stand in line and wait," she said.

Getting a Real ID is optional in Montana but by May 2023, MVD officials said everyone flying domestically will need a form of TSA accepted identification, like a Real ID or a passport. Standard IDs won't be accepted.

MVD's Shawn Lashway, said it's a great time to update your license before that deadline hits, and with the mobile unit, he said it's an easy trip.

"They sign in, we hand them an application, which is basically two pages of who you are, and we get the customer in. We try to get them in and out in less than 10 minutes," Lashway said.

He said cities across the state are experiencing high demand for Montana Licenses, so the mobile unit helps provide some relief.

"They were just wonderful, all of them, very helpful and a very pleasant experience to get your driver's license from here," Doherty said.

The mobile unit is in the parking lot of the state Department of Transportation located in Missoula at 2100 W. Broadway St.

They'll be there Thursday, May 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Make sure to check the MVD website for information on what you will need to bring with you for a successful transaction.

Detailed information for each type of license can be found here: https://dojmt.gov/driving/driverservices/