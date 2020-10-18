The victim has been identified by Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson as 70-year-old Gary Ray Urquhart of Missoula.
Urquhart died as a result of blunt force injuries in the crash.
A single car crash leaves one Missoula man dead near Drummond.
The Granite County Sheriff, Scott Dunkerson said the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Saturday. The 70-year-old driver was headed west on a frontage road when he tried to pass another car on a curve. He lost control and went down an embankment rolling his car. He later died on the way to the hospital.
Sheriff Dunkerson suspects speed and weather were the main factors in the crash.
The name of the victim will not be released until they can contact family.
The Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate.