MISSOULA - This week, tornadoes wreaked havoc in Tennessee, leaving at least 24 people dead, and hundreds of others injured.
In the Nashville area, buildings and homes were destroyed. And the aftermath is impacting families in Montana.
Tuesday morning, Missoula resident Melinda Hickey woke up to the news that a tornado had ripped through the Nashville area just miles from her family.
"We woke up to the news, I got text messages, just heard about it from my sister," Hickey said on Tuesday. "But my husband's brother, and his wife were in Wilson County so they were really close where the tornadoes touched down."
While Hickey woke up to the news, many others woke up to carnage.
"Sirens went off I think around midnight and I think tornadoes hit later in the morning around four," Hickey said.
Luckily all of her family is safe, but their neighbors were not as fortunate.
"My sisters best friend in East Nashville was across the street from a historic Methodist Church, that really suffered a lot of damage and he lost some buildings," Hickey said. Including his garage with his new Lexus flattened inside.
"A lot of homes that were there in these subdivisions that are totally wiped away, you can't even tell there was a home there before," Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter said.
While the damage is widespread, Hickey is just glad her family is alive to tell the tale.
"That's really what people needed, they needed to hear from loved ones and even now they need to hear from us that we are praying for them and that we have them in our hearts," Hickey said.
Hands on Nashville is now accepting donations for relief efforts.