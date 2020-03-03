This morning's Tennessee tornado wreaked havoc in the Nashville Valley and its aftermath is reaching families right here in Montana.
This morning Melinda Hickey woke up to some scary news, a tornado had ripped through town only miles away from her family.
"We woke up to the news I got text messages, just heard about it from my sister. But my husbands brother and his wife were in Wilson County so they were really close where the tornadoes touched down," Melinda Hickey said.
While hickey woke up to the news, many others woke up to carnage.
"Sirens went off I think around midnight and I think tornadoes hit later in the morning around four," Hickey said.
Luckily all of her family is safe, but their neighbors were not as fortunate.
"My sisters best friend in East Nashville was across the street from a historic Methodist Church that was really suffered a lot of damage and he lost some buildings," Hickey said.
including his garage with his new Lexus flattened inside. And it gets worse.
"A lot of homes that were there in these subdivisions that are totally wiped away, you can't even tell there was a home there before," Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter.
While the damaged was widespread, Hickey is just glad her family is alive to tell the tale.
"That's really what people needed, they needed to hear from loved ones and even now they need to hear from us that we are praying for them and that we have them in our hearts," Hickey said.
Hands on Nashville is now accepting donations to go towards relief efforts.