MISSOULA -- Montana Governor Greg Gianforte declared May 6-12 as 'Nurses Week' to honor their hard work and dedication.

Nurses across the country and in Missoula have been on the front lines, holding the hands of their dying patients, and rejoicing with those who were able to walk out of the hospital alive.

Hope Evans, an ICU Charge Nurse at Community Medical Center, recalled the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

"We were learning along with the rest of the world, and launched into having to explain things to people that some days, didn't even make sense to us," Evans said.

From taking care of a patient's medical needs, alerting the team if something isn't going well, and being an emotional support system to both patients and their families, nurses wear many hats.

For Labor and Delivery Nurse at Community Medical Center, Beth Mauer, that sometimes meant taking care of sick moms at the height of the pandemic.

"I think what we learned is that you don't lose your compassion, even though you're dressed in full PPE, with a face shield, a mask, [and] a gown," Mauer said. "You're still able to touch her hand, hold her hand, talk to her and show her that you're there and that you're helping her get through this difficult time in her life."

Patient Care Supervisor at St. Patrick Hospital, Carrie Lewis, said it wasn't until the pandemic that most people realized just how important nurses are.

"With COVID the last two years, many many people have been working at their max capacity outside their comfort zone, stretched in ways they didn't ever expect to be stretched, and I know nursing has always been seen as versatile, but I don't think any of us knew just how versatile we could be," Lewis said.

But even after a global pandemic, these nurses aren't giving up.

"The connections I have, [and] the meaningful impact that I can have in my community is worth every ounce of energy I can put into it," Evans said.